Digital Insurance Token (DIT) Price Hits $0.0025

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. Digital Insurance Token has a market cap of $568,420.88 and approximately $7.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digital Insurance Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Digital Insurance Token has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Digital Insurance Token alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $199.49 or 0.00625193 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001896 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001079 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000199 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00000286 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token Profile

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 coins. The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin . Digital Insurance Token’s official message board is medium.com/@inmediatesg . The official website for Digital Insurance Token is inmediate.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ditcoin Project is not just another crypto project in the crypto-sphere, it's an ERC20 token whose goal is not to re-invent the wheel, Rather bringing some building stones to foster cryptocurrency adoption globally. Our philosophy lies in 2 Major angles; Firstly educating the masses, and secondly pioneering multiple channels for adoption. Thus our Mission to Promote CryptoCurrency through community and assets building. “

Buying and Selling Digital Insurance Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Insurance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Insurance Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digital Insurance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digital Insurance Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digital Insurance Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.