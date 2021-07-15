Digital Insurance Token (DIT) Trading 3.2% Lower This Week

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 15th. Over the last seven days, Digital Insurance Token has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar. One Digital Insurance Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Digital Insurance Token has a total market cap of $565,294.90 and $7.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $195.48 or 0.00612291 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001908 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001017 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000203 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00000286 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token Coin Profile

Digital Insurance Token (CRYPTO:DIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 coins. The official message board for Digital Insurance Token is medium.com/@inmediatesg . The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin . Digital Insurance Token’s official website is inmediate.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ditcoin Project is not just another crypto project in the crypto-sphere, it's an ERC20 token whose goal is not to re-invent the wheel, Rather bringing some building stones to foster cryptocurrency adoption globally. Our philosophy lies in 2 Major angles; Firstly educating the masses, and secondly pioneering multiple channels for adoption. Thus our Mission to Promote CryptoCurrency through community and assets building. “

Digital Insurance Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Insurance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Insurance Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digital Insurance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

