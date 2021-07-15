Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DMS) CEO Pankaj Mohan Purchases 32,000 Shares

Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DMS) CEO Pankaj Mohan bought 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.55 per share, with a total value of $49,600.00.

Digital Media Solutions stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.94. 535 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,594. Digital Media Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $6.32 and a one year high of $15.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.20.

Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $99.54 million during the quarter.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DMS. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Digital Media Solutions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. upped their price target on shares of Digital Media Solutions from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Digital Media Solutions from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. P.A.W. Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Media Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $428,000. HRT Financial LP lifted its position in Digital Media Solutions by 97.2% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Digital Media Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Media Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Digital Media Solutions by 3,150.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 11,816 shares in the last quarter. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Digital Media Solutions

Digital Media Solutions, Inc operates as a digital performance marketing company that offers a software delivery platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Brand Direct, Marketplace, and Other. The company operates as a performance marketing engine for companies across various industries, including consumer finance, e-commerce, education, insurance, home services, brand performance, automotive, gig, health and wellness, and career placements.

