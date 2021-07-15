Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $225,138.00

Digital Reserve Currency (CURRENCY:DRC) traded down 9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 15th. Digital Reserve Currency has a total market capitalization of $1.80 million and approximately $225,138.00 worth of Digital Reserve Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Digital Reserve Currency has traded 48% lower against the US dollar. One Digital Reserve Currency coin can currently be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00011817 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.75 or 0.00236511 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000807 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency Profile

DRC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2017. Digital Reserve Currency’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Digital Reserve Currency is https://reddit.com/r/DRCToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digital Reserve Currency’s official Twitter account is @dropfoods and its Facebook page is accessible here . Digital Reserve Currency’s official website is drcglobal.org

Digital Reserve Currency Coin Trading

