DigitalBits Trading Up 77.6% Over Last Week (XDB)

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. One DigitalBits coin can now be bought for about $0.0764 or 0.00000242 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, DigitalBits has traded up 77.6% against the dollar. DigitalBits has a total market capitalization of $59.11 million and $844,853.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $121.39 or 0.00384063 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002979 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00012179 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $520.27 or 0.01646024 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000320 BTC.

DigitalBits Coin Profile

DigitalBits (CRYPTO:XDB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 773,316,018 coins. DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io . DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalBits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigitalBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

