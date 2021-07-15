Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 374,477 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,573 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.33% of VeriSign worth $74,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,325,000. Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in shares of VeriSign by 124.6% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,466,699 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $317,394,000 after purchasing an additional 813,597 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of VeriSign by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,023,327 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $654,248,000 after purchasing an additional 491,583 shares in the last quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of VeriSign by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,707,335 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $369,467,000 after purchasing an additional 416,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VeriSign by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,811,632 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $360,080,000 after purchasing an additional 337,833 shares in the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VRSN opened at $230.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.78 and a beta of 0.82. VeriSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.60 and a fifty-two week high of $234.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.69.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. VeriSign had a net margin of 49.42% and a negative return on equity of 45.21%. The firm had revenue of $323.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. VeriSign’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. increased their price objective on shares of VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total value of $128,037.31. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,946 shares in the company, valued at $12,312,051.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.72, for a total transaction of $1,264,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 841,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,379,038.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,552 shares of company stock worth $6,481,797 in the last 90 days. 1.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

