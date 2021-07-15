Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $68.78 Million Holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 764,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,836 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.40% of TransUnion worth $68,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in TransUnion by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 777,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,146,000 after acquiring an additional 264,741 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in TransUnion by 151.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after buying an additional 10,973 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in TransUnion by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,354,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,395,000 after buying an additional 140,122 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Management LP boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Lansing Management LP now owns 219,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,803,000 after buying an additional 32,098 shares during the period. Finally, Alamar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TransUnion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,701,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on TRU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of TransUnion from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on TransUnion in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.29.

TransUnion stock opened at $112.78 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $78.02 and a 12-month high of $114.25. The company has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a PE ratio of 54.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.31.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. TransUnion had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $745.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This is a positive change from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.52%.

In other TransUnion news, insider David M. Neenan sold 31,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.17, for a total value of $3,242,395.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,390,957.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David E. Wojczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $515,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,342,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,876 shares of company stock worth $4,892,683 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

