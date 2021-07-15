Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 52,572 Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,312,968 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 52,572 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 6.47% of Berkshire Hills Bancorp worth $73,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 8.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,816 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 0.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 162,736 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,632,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 2.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 104,600 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 413,732 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 15.1% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,191 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Berkshire Hills Bancorp news, SVP Kevin Conn acquired 5,271 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $121,233.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 6,379 shares in the company, valued at $146,717. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre acquired 11,000 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.46 per share, for a total transaction of $302,060.00. In the last three months, insiders purchased 41,367 shares of company stock valued at $1,051,515. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Compass Point reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Berkshire Hills Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.80.

Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock opened at $27.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.26. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.55 and a fifty-two week high of $28.89.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $101.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.25 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a negative net margin of 106.72% and a positive return on equity of 4.29%. Equities analysts anticipate that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 29th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 28th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

