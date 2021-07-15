Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 65,017 Shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 708,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,017 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.45% of Penn National Gaming worth $74,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PENN. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Penn National Gaming during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Penn National Gaming during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Penn National Gaming during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Norway Savings Bank raised its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Penn National Gaming during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

PENN opened at $68.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -487.47 and a beta of 2.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.36. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.19 and a 1 year high of $142.00.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 1.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($5.26) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PENN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Penn National Gaming has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.58.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

