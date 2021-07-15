Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 351,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,764 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.66% of IPG Photonics worth $74,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 342.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 235,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,708,000 after acquiring an additional 182,112 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 284,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,743,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in IPG Photonics by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,349,000 after buying an additional 13,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter worth $4,632,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.74% of the company’s stock.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

NASDAQ IPGP opened at $208.89 on Thursday. IPG Photonics Co. has a 1-year low of $149.51 and a 1-year high of $262.55. The stock has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.84 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $204.59. The company has a quick ratio of 8.54, a current ratio of 10.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $345.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.11 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. IPG Photonics’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IPGP shares. Benchmark upped their price target on IPG Photonics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on IPG Photonics from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded IPG Photonics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on IPG Photonics from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.75.

In related news, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.06, for a total value of $2,513,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,971,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,601,524.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 42,399 shares of company stock valued at $8,694,021 over the last ninety days. 32.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IPG Photonics Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Recommended Story: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP).

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.