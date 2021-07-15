Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $92.80.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DIOD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Diodes in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Diodes from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Diodes from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

In other Diodes news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 1,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.12, for a total value of $146,859.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 43,733 shares of company stock valued at $3,288,217 in the last ninety days. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Diodes in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,319,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Diodes by 1.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,072,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Diodes by 19.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after buying an additional 7,274 shares in the last quarter. Friess Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes during the first quarter worth approximately $715,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Diodes by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DIOD opened at $76.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.71. Diodes has a 1 year low of $45.40 and a 1 year high of $91.02.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $413.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.07 million. Diodes had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diodes will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active and/or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; other MOSFETs; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

