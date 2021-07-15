DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT) Insider Charles R. Kraus Sells 18,500 Shares

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT) insider Charles R. Kraus sold 18,500 shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.35, for a total value of $61,975.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DRTT opened at $4.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.69. DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $4.59.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $29.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.60 million. DIRTT Environmental Solutions had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 16.20%. Research analysts expect that DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on DIRTT Environmental Solutions from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. National Bank Financial cut DIRTT Environmental Solutions from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.30 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 6th. National Bankshares cut DIRTT Environmental Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $3.50 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, National Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.30 price objective on shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.96.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 17,515 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $124,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $679,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $307,000. 41.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Company Profile

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs prefabricated interior solutions for use primarily in commercial spaces across various industries and businesses in the United States, Canada, internationally. Its ICE software interior construction technology provides integration and management, from design through engineering, manufacturing, and installation.

