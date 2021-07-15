DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Shares Gap Down to $52.03

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $52.03, but opened at $50.75. DLocal shares last traded at $50.41, with a volume of 304 shares changing hands.

DLO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of DLocal in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of DLocal in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of DLocal in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. started coverage on shares of DLocal in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on DLocal in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

About DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO)

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

