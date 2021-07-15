DMC Global (BOOM) to Release Earnings on Thursday

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. DMC Global had a negative return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $55.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect DMC Global to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BOOM stock opened at $52.82 on Thursday. DMC Global has a 1 year low of $25.40 and a 1 year high of $70.00. The firm has a market cap of $988.16 million, a PE ratio of -155.35, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.08.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DMC Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

DMC Global

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of technical products for the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. Its NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, and industrial refrigeration industries.

