DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $271.15.
DOCU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of DocuSign from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th.
Shares of DOCU opened at $275.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -255.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 102.91 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $237.60. DocuSign has a 1 year low of $179.49 and a 1 year high of $298.75.
In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 13,335 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.51, for a total value of $2,567,120.85. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 219,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,242,469.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.61, for a total transaction of $3,570,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 83,335 shares of company stock worth $20,725,021. 3.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 3,700.0% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 77.9% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 71.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About DocuSign
DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.
