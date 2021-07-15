DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $271.15.

DOCU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of DocuSign from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th.

Shares of DOCU opened at $275.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -255.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 102.91 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $237.60. DocuSign has a 1 year low of $179.49 and a 1 year high of $298.75.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $469.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.66 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 12.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DocuSign will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 13,335 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.51, for a total value of $2,567,120.85. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 219,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,242,469.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.61, for a total transaction of $3,570,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 83,335 shares of company stock worth $20,725,021. 3.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 3,700.0% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 77.9% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 71.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

