DogeCash (DOGEC) Price Hits $0.0366

DogeCash (CURRENCY:DOGEC) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 15th. One DogeCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0366 or 0.00000115 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DogeCash has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. DogeCash has a total market cap of $562,631.31 and $85.00 worth of DogeCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00025178 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002980 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003098 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 52.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded down 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001256 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000043 BTC.

About DogeCash

DogeCash (CRYPTO:DOGEC) is a coin. DogeCash’s total supply is 15,383,261 coins. The official website for DogeCash is dogec.io . The official message board for DogeCash is steemit.com/@dogecash . DogeCash’s official Twitter account is @dogecashcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DogeCash™ is a project where people from every corner of the world work together towards a common goal: Developing an ecosystem of services backed by a top-notch cryptocurrency that belongs not only to a few but, to every single investor involved. “

Buying and Selling DogeCash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DogeCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DogeCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DogeCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

