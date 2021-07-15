Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Hits $0.18 on Top Exchanges

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded down 8.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. One Dogecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000576 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Dogecoin has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar. Dogecoin has a market cap of $23.77 billion and $1.04 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.64 or 0.00394335 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00009147 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000568 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003498 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000042 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000303 BTC.

About Dogecoin

Dogecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 130,453,358,912 coins. The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

