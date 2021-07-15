Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Position Raised by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 26.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,258,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 263,377 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Dominion Energy worth $95,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2,323.5% during the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 569.1% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

D stock opened at $75.24 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.29. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.85 and a 52-week high of $86.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 71.19%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on D. Scotiabank upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet upgraded Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.20.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

