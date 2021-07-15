Domino’s Pizza (DPZ) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.84 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.61 million. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.53% and a negative return on equity of 14.49%. On average, analysts expect Domino’s Pizza to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DPZ opened at $485.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $446.78. Domino’s Pizza has a twelve month low of $319.71 and a twelve month high of $491.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 31.31%.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.50, for a total value of $332,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,791,112.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mcintyre sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.96, for a total transaction of $1,120,496.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,887 shares of company stock valued at $11,800,422 over the last quarter. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DPZ. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $395.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $442.84.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

