Donut (DONUT) Achieves Market Cap of $679,282.37

Donut (CURRENCY:DONUT) traded down 9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. During the last week, Donut has traded down 20.1% against the dollar. One Donut coin can now be bought for $0.0056 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Donut has a market cap of $679,282.37 and approximately $162,566.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Donut alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003161 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00040819 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.14 or 0.00111051 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.05 or 0.00148717 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,761.56 or 1.00383606 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002905 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Donut Profile

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. Donut’s official website is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader

Buying and Selling Donut

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Donut should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Donut using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Donut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Donut and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.