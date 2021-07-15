DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Position Trimmed by Whale Rock Capital Management LLC

Whale Rock Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 502,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,630 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of DoorDash worth $65,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DASH. Nellore Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in DoorDash by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in DoorDash during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash in the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. Institutional investors own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DASH traded up $2.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $171.88. 7,950 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,220,133. The company has a market capitalization of $56.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -23.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.83. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.13 and a 52 week high of $256.09.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.62 million. The firm’s revenue was up 197.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DoorDash news, major shareholder Fast (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 8,000,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total value of $1,058,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.56, for a total transaction of $228,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,254,257 shares of company stock valued at $1,244,510,235. Company insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

DASH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on DoorDash from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on DoorDash from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on DoorDash in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DoorDash currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.33.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

