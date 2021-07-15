DopeCoin Price Down 48.9% Over Last Week (DOPE)

DopeCoin (CURRENCY:DOPE) traded 44.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 15th. In the last seven days, DopeCoin has traded 48.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DopeCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DopeCoin has a market cap of $255,240.23 and approximately $11,124.00 worth of DopeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DopeCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.96 or 0.00394140 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00009187 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000582 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003518 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000044 BTC.

DopeCoin Coin Profile

DopeCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 14th, 2014. DopeCoin’s total supply is 116,845,228 coins. DopeCoin’s official Twitter account is @dopecoinGold and its Facebook page is accessible here . DopeCoin’s official website is www.dopecoin.com . The Reddit community for DopeCoin is /r/DopeCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DopeCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency created for the cannabis community. It has a 60 second blocktime and uses the scrypt algorithm. “

DopeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DopeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DopeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DopeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DopeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DopeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.