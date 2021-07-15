Douglas L. Braunstein Acquires 5,000,000 Shares of Italk Inc (OTCMKTS:TALK) Stock

Italk Inc (OTCMKTS:TALK) Director Douglas L. Braunstein acquired 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000,000.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS TALK opened at $6.03 on Thursday. Italk Inc has a 52 week low of $5.72 and a 52 week high of $12.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.46.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TALK shares. Cowen initiated coverage on Italk in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on Italk in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Italk in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

iTalk, Inc provides retail and wholesale distribution, master agent, turnkey dealer portal, and logistic solutions to the mobility industry in the United States. It primarily offers prepaid and postpaid distribution services. The company's services are delivered through the Internet and terminated through third-party carriers.

