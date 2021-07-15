Douglas Merritt Sells 6,047 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Stock

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) CEO Douglas Merritt sold 6,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $876,815.00.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Douglas Merritt sold 7,561 shares of Splunk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.64, for a total value of $927,281.04.

Shares of SPLK stock opened at $133.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.01 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Splunk Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.28 and a 12-month high of $225.89.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The software company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $502.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.85 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 49.90% and a negative net margin of 46.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.56) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -4.89 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 799,730 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $135,866,000 after acquiring an additional 13,084 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 41.2% in the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,100,935 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $149,155,000 after acquiring an additional 321,388 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 20,455 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 20.0% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,400 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 1.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 61,857 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $8,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

SPLK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Splunk from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Splunk from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Splunk from $195.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Splunk from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Splunk has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.88.

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

