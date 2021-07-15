Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG reduced its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,075 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $2,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 123.4% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 10.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories stock opened at $73.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of 46.89 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a 12 month low of $53.45 and a 12 month high of $75.50.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.05). Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $646.00 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 13.93%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RDY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products.

