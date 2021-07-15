DREP (DREP) One Day Trading Volume Hits $27.62 Million

DREP (CURRENCY:DREP) traded down 21% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. Over the last seven days, DREP has traded 31.3% lower against the US dollar. DREP has a total market capitalization of $6.74 billion and $27.62 million worth of DREP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DREP coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003164 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00049449 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003166 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002732 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00015049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $268.33 or 0.00848937 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005815 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000358 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00042863 BTC.

DREP Coin Profile

DREP (DREP) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2019. DREP’s total supply is 3,431,350,063 coins. DREP’s official message board is medium.com/drep-family . The Reddit community for DREP is /r/DREP-FOUNDATION and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DREP is www.drep.org . DREP’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

Buying and Selling DREP

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DREP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DREP using one of the exchanges listed above.

