Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) CFO Sells $2,062,024.16 in Stock

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 27,479 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $2,062,024.16.

Shares of DCT stock traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.06. 7,513 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,864. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.91 and a 12-month high of $59.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.19.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $67.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.81 million. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.36% and a negative net margin of 13.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DCT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Duck Creek Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duck Creek Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.82.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 86.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 26,784 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 4,415 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 134.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 141,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,109,000 after acquiring an additional 35,791 shares during the period. 72.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

