Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Price Down 8.7% Over Last Week (DUCK)

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded down 60.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 15th. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has a market cap of $10.88 million and $3.01 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000905 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token

