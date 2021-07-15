DuckDaoDime Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.17 Million (DDIM)

DuckDaoDime (CURRENCY:DDIM) traded down 12.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. In the last seven days, DuckDaoDime has traded down 25.5% against the dollar. One DuckDaoDime coin can now be purchased for $7.84 or 0.00024674 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DuckDaoDime has a market capitalization of $8.17 million and approximately $593,964.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DuckDaoDime Coin Profile

DuckDaoDime launched on August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,479,361 coins and its circulating supply is 1,042,517 coins. The official website for DuckDaoDime is duckdao.io . DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling DuckDaoDime

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DuckDaoDime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DuckDaoDime should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DuckDaoDime using one of the exchanges listed above.

