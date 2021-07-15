DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) – Analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for DuPont de Nemours in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 12th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.98 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.97. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for DuPont de Nemours’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.04 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.58 EPS.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 15.97%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Argus upped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays began coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.82.

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $79.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $42.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. DuPont de Nemours has a 52-week low of $52.12 and a 52-week high of $87.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.20.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 69.0% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $295,330.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $944,582.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,988.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

