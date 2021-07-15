Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) PT Set at €38.00 by UBS Group

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) has been given a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.07% from the company’s current price.

DUE has been the subject of several other reports. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($45.88) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, July 9th. Baader Bank set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €49.00 ($57.65) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €36.80 ($43.29).

Get Dürr Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of DUE stock opened at €34.84 ($40.99) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.93. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €21.96 ($25.84) and a twelve month high of €37.78 ($44.45). The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -124.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €33.48.

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and modernizes paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

Featured Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.