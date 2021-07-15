e-Gulden (EFL) Price Hits $0.0821 on Top Exchanges

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 15th. e-Gulden has a market cap of $1.41 million and $75.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, e-Gulden has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar. One e-Gulden coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0821 or 0.00000259 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.73 or 0.00393436 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00009122 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000584 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003908 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000042 BTC.

About e-Gulden

e-Gulden is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,982,241 coins and its circulating supply is 17,159,967 coins. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati . The official website for e-Gulden is www.e-gulden.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

Buying and Selling e-Gulden

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Gulden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase e-Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

