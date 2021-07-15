e-Gulden Trading Down 3.1% Over Last Week (EFL)

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 15th. e-Gulden has a total market cap of $1.42 million and approximately $75.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One e-Gulden coin can now be bought for about $0.0829 or 0.00000259 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, e-Gulden has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get e-Gulden alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $127.54 or 0.00398312 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00009115 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000569 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003494 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000042 BTC.

e-Gulden Profile

e-Gulden is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,982,255 coins and its circulating supply is 17,159,981 coins. e-Gulden’s official website is www.e-gulden.org . e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

Buying and Selling e-Gulden

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Gulden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase e-Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for e-Gulden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for e-Gulden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.