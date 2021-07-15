e-Money Market Cap Reaches $10.96 Million (NGM)

e-Money (CURRENCY:NGM) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 15th. One e-Money coin can now be bought for approximately $0.55 or 0.00001747 BTC on major exchanges. e-Money has a total market capitalization of $10.96 million and approximately $105,561.00 worth of e-Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, e-Money has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get e-Money alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003151 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001892 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00041412 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.17 or 0.00113970 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.61 or 0.00150019 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,830.59 or 1.00290017 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002886 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $316.42 or 0.00996972 BTC.

About e-Money

e-Money’s total supply is 102,993,397 coins and its circulating supply is 19,760,286 coins. e-Money’s official Twitter account is @emoney_com

According to CryptoCompare, “e-Money is an electronic payment system and a store of value. It’s designed to be fast, frictionless, global money: an upgrade for banking services that reflects the increasingly interconnected world. e-Money knows no borders. Its promise is a cheaper and more user-friendly experience for global citizens, local businesses, international companies and NGOs alike. The currency-backed stablecoins which are so important to the project are an innovation on collateralised stablecoins, and they’re fully backed by bank deposits and government bonds. “

e-Money Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Money should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase e-Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for e-Money Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for e-Money and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.