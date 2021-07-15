E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €11.50 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

E.On (FRA:EOAN) received a €11.50 ($13.53) target price from research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.90% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on EOAN. Berenberg Bank set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on shares of E.On and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($11.53) price target on E.On in a research note on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.00 ($17.65) price target on shares of E.On and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.50 ($13.53) target price on shares of E.On and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €11.22 ($13.20).

Get E.On alerts:

E.On stock opened at €10.19 ($11.98) on Thursday. E.On has a one year low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a one year high of €10.80 ($12.71). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €10.13.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.