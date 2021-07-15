E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.78), MarketWatch Earnings reports. E2open Parent updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

ETWO stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.86. 40,641 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,062,447. E2open Parent has a one year low of $8.26 and a one year high of $14.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Get E2open Parent alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 162,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total transaction of $1,875,289.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of E2open Parent in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group began coverage on E2open Parent in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

E2open Parent Company Profile

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

Recommended Story: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for E2open Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E2open Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.