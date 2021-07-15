Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) EVP Antonio F. Marquez Sells 2,000 Shares

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) EVP Antonio F. Marquez sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total value of $110,760.00.

EGBN stock opened at $55.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.31. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.81 and a twelve month high of $58.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.16.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $93.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.48 million. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 35.38%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 21st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is a positive change from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.51%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 59.2% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 1,646.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

