Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.24 Per Share, Boenning Scattergood Forecasts

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) – Analysts at Boenning Scattergood increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Eagle Bancorp in a report issued on Wednesday, July 14th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.24 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.21. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Eagle Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.08 EPS.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $93.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.48 million. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 35.38%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Eagle Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGBN opened at $55.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.31. Eagle Bancorp has a 52-week low of $24.81 and a 52-week high of $58.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 21st. This is an increase from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.51%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 5.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 2.3% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 5.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 59.2% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

