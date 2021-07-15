Eagle Financial Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFBI) Short Interest Update

Eagle Financial Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFBI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of EFBI opened at $18.60 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.44. Eagle Financial Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.80 and a 12 month high of $18.60. The firm has a market cap of $28.27 million, a P/E ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 0.15.

Get Eagle Financial Bancorp alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th.

Eagle Financial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eagle Savings Bank that provides financial services primarily to individuals and businesses. The company offers deposits, such as non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, statement savings accounts, variable rate money market accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts; and loan portfolio comprises one-to four-family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate and land loans, construction loans, home equity loans, and lines of credit, as well as commercial business loans, multi-family real estate loans, and other consumer loans.

Read More: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Financial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Financial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.