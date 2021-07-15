Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC

Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,550 shares during the period. Eaton comprises approximately 3.1% of Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Element Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter worth about $1,146,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter worth about $1,198,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 287,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,717,000 after buying an additional 16,360 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter worth about $22,125,000. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 552,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,339,000 after buying an additional 19,907 shares during the last quarter. 77.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ETN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.65.

Shares of ETN traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $153.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,614,874. The company has a 50-day moving average of $146.77. The company has a market cap of $61.32 billion, a PE ratio of 43.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $91.26 and a fifty-two week high of $155.67.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.70%.

In other news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 6,400 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total value of $937,984.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,980,716.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 7,659 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total transaction of $1,134,757.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,701,697.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,313 shares of company stock worth $4,159,670. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

