eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) will report earnings of $0.96 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for eBay’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.92 to $0.98. eBay reported earnings per share of $1.08 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that eBay will report full year earnings of $3.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $4.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.08 to $4.89. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow eBay.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 71.14% and a net margin of 25.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on EBAY. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on eBay from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on eBay from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered eBay from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.44.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total transaction of $56,213.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,014.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd raised its stake in eBay by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,415,663 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $221,887,000 after purchasing an additional 549,829 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in eBay by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,879 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. United Bank raised its stake in eBay by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 10,122 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 4,990 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in eBay by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 49,697 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 18,832 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in eBay during the 4th quarter valued at $4,872,000. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $68.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. eBay has a one year low of $45.36 and a one year high of $70.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.57%.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Featured Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on eBay (EBAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.