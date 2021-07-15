eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) SVP Sells $129,780.00 in Stock

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.80, for a total transaction of $129,780.00.

Pete Thompson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get eBay alerts:

On Thursday, June 17th, Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of eBay stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total transaction of $56,213.52.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $68.03 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.59. The company has a market capitalization of $46.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.15. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.36 and a twelve month high of $70.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. eBay had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 71.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 24.57%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EBAY. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of eBay from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of eBay from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of eBay from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EBAY. FIL Ltd increased its stake in eBay by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,415,663 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $221,887,000 after buying an additional 549,829 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of eBay by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,879 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its stake in shares of eBay by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 10,122 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 4,990 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of eBay by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 49,697 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 18,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter worth about $4,872,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.