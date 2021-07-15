eBoost (EBST) Market Capitalization Hits $4.39 Million

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded down 13.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 15th. eBoost has a total market cap of $4.39 million and approximately $373.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, eBoost has traded 17.6% lower against the dollar. One eBoost coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0439 or 0.00000139 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $125.34 or 0.00396130 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00009119 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000572 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003494 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000046 BTC.

About eBoost

eBoost (CRYPTO:EBST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . eBoost’s official website is www.eboost.fun

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

eBoost Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eBoost should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eBoost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

