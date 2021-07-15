EDC Blockchain Price Down 12.8% This Week (EDC)

EDC Blockchain (CURRENCY:EDC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. EDC Blockchain has a total market cap of $1.05 million and $299,081.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EDC Blockchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0228 or 0.00000071 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, EDC Blockchain has traded 12.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31,952.84 or 0.99957108 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00037076 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00007075 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00053864 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000870 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003162 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006108 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000481 BTC.

About EDC Blockchain

EDC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 46,963,463 coins and its circulating supply is 46,025,709 coins. The official website for EDC Blockchain is edinarcoin.com . EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

EDC Blockchain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EDC Blockchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EDC Blockchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

