Edgeless (EDG) Trading Down 0.8% Over Last 7 Days

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 15th. Over the last seven days, Edgeless has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. Edgeless has a market capitalization of $443,436.22 and $257.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Edgeless coin can now be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003129 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00050738 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002797 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003134 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00015411 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $277.83 or 0.00869127 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005747 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Edgeless Coin Profile

Edgeless is a coin. It launched on February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 coins and its circulating supply is 122,146,967 coins. The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Edgeless is edgeless.io . Edgeless’ official message board is blog.edgelessgroup.io . Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Edgeless Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeless should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Edgeless using one of the exchanges listed above.

