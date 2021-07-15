Edinburgh Dragon Trust (LON:EFM) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $400.45

Edinburgh Dragon Trust plc (LON:EFM) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 400.45 ($5.23) and traded as low as GBX 396.90 ($5.19). Edinburgh Dragon Trust shares last traded at GBX 400.50 ($5.23), with a volume of 296,613 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 400.45. The stock has a market capitalization of £513.41 million and a P/E ratio of -17.34.

About Edinburgh Dragon Trust (LON:EFM)

Edinburgh Dragon Trust plc is an investment trust. The Company’s objective is to achieve long-term capital growth through investment in the Far East with the exception of Japan and Australasia. The Company’s assets are invested in a diversified portfolio of securities in quoted companies spread across a range of industries and economies in the Asia Pacific region, excluding Japan and Australasia.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Edinburgh Dragon Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edinburgh Dragon Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.