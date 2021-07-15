Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) CFO Sells $125,000.00 in Stock

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) CFO Michelle Robertson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $125,000.00.

Michelle Robertson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

On Monday, June 28th, Michelle Robertson sold 2,500 shares of Editas Medicine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:EDIT opened at $43.08 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.54. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.01 and a 12-month high of $99.95.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $6.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 147.51% and a negative return on equity of 28.42%. Editas Medicine’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.69) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the 1st quarter worth $708,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Editas Medicine by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 82,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,457,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Editas Medicine by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 6,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Editas Medicine during the first quarter valued at about $593,000. 77.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EDIT shares. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Editas Medicine in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Editas Medicine in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Editas Medicine presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.64.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis type 10, a genetic form of vision loss that leads to blindness in childhood.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.