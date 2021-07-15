Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Acquires 4,788 Shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 74.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,190 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,788 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Zendesk in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zendesk by 1,428.6% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk during the first quarter worth approximately $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZEN. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Zendesk from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Zendesk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $171.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zendesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zendesk has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.57.

NYSE:ZEN opened at $137.62 on Thursday. Zendesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.19 and a 52 week high of $166.60. The company has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.31 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). Zendesk had a negative net margin of 20.58% and a negative return on equity of 27.25%. The firm had revenue of $298.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.50 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Inamarie Johnson sold 1,561 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.28, for a total transaction of $200,245.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,020,865.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 1,007 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $149,861.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 220 shares in the company, valued at $32,740.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 135,677 shares of company stock worth $18,559,258. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

