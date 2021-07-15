Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Acquires 5,200 Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 52.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,043 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $3,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RACE. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Ferrari by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in Ferrari by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in Ferrari by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ferrari by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ferrari by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 31.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RACE opened at $210.32 on Thursday. Ferrari has a 52 week low of $175.49 and a 52 week high of $233.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The firm has a market cap of $38.86 billion, a PE ratio of 50.80, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.70.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.22). Ferrari had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 35.60%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Ferrari’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ferrari will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th were issued a $1.0445 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 19th.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrari in a report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Ferrari from $247.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ferrari from $273.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.56.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

