Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Boosts Stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 3,151.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,226 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $2,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AJG. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AJG stock opened at $138.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.08, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $143.62. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $100.32 and a 1 year high of $154.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 11.70%. Equities research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 40.68%.

AJG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.07.

In other news, VP William F. Ziebell sold 13,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.71, for a total transaction of $1,910,172.00. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

